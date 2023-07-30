Before I start seeing a lot of letters about gas prices now and grain products soon, I need to explain to those that only listen to right-wing media, the reason why this might be!
Before Trump left office he made a deal with the Saudi prince that he should cut production for two years to raise prices to make President Biden look bad. At the end of two years, prices went down. We are now going into another election cycle and lo and behold the Saudis cut production, so prices go up to make President Biden look bad! Could it have something to do with Jared's $2 billion handout or maybe the new Saudi-backed golf league ?
After Putin allowed grain to be exported from Ukraine for the last year, as we enter a new election cycle, big surprise that he stops grain exports, which will raise prices of all grain products to, you guessed it, make President Biden look bad!
We are still as energy independent as we were under Trump because we still export more than we import. The pipeline under construction that was shut down was NEVER finished. Even if it was finished, it was only for Canadian tar oil that was going to be piped through the states to southern ports for export. To use more of our own oil we need more and different refineries, which would cost the very profitable oil giants lots more money that they don't need to spend. Every time OPEC lowers production and prices go up they make more profits and it costs them $0!
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Bidenomics is working very well. The full impact will take time but make no mistake, our country is headed in the right direction!