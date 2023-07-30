Before I start seeing a lot of letters about gas prices now and grain products soon, I need to explain to those that only listen to right-wing media, the reason why this might be!

Before Trump left office he made a deal with the Saudi prince that he should cut production for two years to raise prices to make President Biden look bad. At the end of two years, prices went down. We are now going into another election cycle and lo and behold the Saudis cut production, so prices go up to make President Biden look bad! Could it have something to do with Jared's $2 billion handout or maybe the new Saudi-backed golf league ?

