I read Sunday's Commentary page and had to reread Mr. Samuels' column. Certainly, the bold print gets the attention the "scholar" intended, but in my opinion, he has distorted facts, which is not unusual for someone from California who is teaching young people. The number of deaths cannot be lumped into one category.

If he actually compared the deaths caused by people killing someone and deaths in a natural life cycle, he has to admit that Florida's population is largely composed of retired people who tend to pass away before younger individuals. Now, using that principle, let's compare Florida to Chicago.

