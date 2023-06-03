I read Sunday's Commentary page and had to reread Mr. Samuels' column. Certainly, the bold print gets the attention the "scholar" intended, but in my opinion, he has distorted facts, which is not unusual for someone from California who is teaching young people. The number of deaths cannot be lumped into one category.
If he actually compared the deaths caused by people killing someone and deaths in a natural life cycle, he has to admit that Florida's population is largely composed of retired people who tend to pass away before younger individuals. Now, using that principle, let's compare Florida to Chicago.
On Memorial Day, the record of deaths caused by one person killing another. Yes, we had a shooting here, but the number of such deplorable incidents falls far short of his so-called Blue states run by progressives. By the way, Floridians seem to be doing fairly well economically too. I wonder about the "scholar's" assessment of why people are leaving California. The high cost of living may be part of the exodus, but the people leaving say they are fed up with drug addicts accosting them on the streets, which, by the way, are becoming public latrines, and they fear being attacked by mentally disturbed individuals. The "scholar's" final assessment of gun deaths is so far-fetched that it's laughable. Gun deaths in blue states are lower than red states??? Evidently, the "scholar" thinks he is smarter than the thousands of people choosing Florida over New York or California.
They too are capable of doing research, seeking to improve their lives, and not promoting the globalist agenda. Florida is doing fine, thank you, in terms of our schools, our weather, our finances, and our basic freedoms.