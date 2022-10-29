Letter to the editor logo 2021

Nowhere in the Constitution is there any mention of education being a part of government control or a right of a citizen. A research of history shows through the ages, education was used to pass along skills and knowledge vital to being self-sufficient and an asset to society.

Mathematics, communication skills, knowledge of science and nature and, of course, history were deemed essential whether the student was a farmer, a tailor, tradesman or from a plethora of backgrounds that person could survive within the community.

