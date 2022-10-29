Nowhere in the Constitution is there any mention of education being a part of government control or a right of a citizen. A research of history shows through the ages, education was used to pass along skills and knowledge vital to being self-sufficient and an asset to society.
Mathematics, communication skills, knowledge of science and nature and, of course, history were deemed essential whether the student was a farmer, a tailor, tradesman or from a plethora of backgrounds that person could survive within the community.
Nowhere is there mention of learning of alternative lifestyles, learning the history of anything other than the culture they were surrounded by and the past, which defined the present they now lived in.
Our children are being cheated out of a quality education, math scores have stagnated as the U.S. student lags behind countries as Japan, China and even Finland. These same countries produce the top engineers and workers who the U.S. companies outsource high paying jobs to.
We Americans tend to fool ourselves that our education system is the standard the world looks to, far from it. Our students do not compete on the world stage well, therefore, our economy has started to fall behind on our GDP growth of other nations.
School should teach the fundamentals it takes to compete in this world, not what it means to be gay, of a certain gender or color. We are failing; quit kidding yourselves.