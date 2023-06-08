Our Federal government has grown beyond the dreams of our forefathers. The 10th Amendment stated that, "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the People." But over time, the Federal government has grown from 700,000 employees in 1940 to 2.85 million today. In addition there are more than 5 million contractors hired for government work that are able to get around government limits. In 2021, the Federal government payroll cost was $111 billion.
With Federal government growth comes overreach from over-regulations that include forced cultural transformation. There are 19 independent regulatory agencies that get their authority to issue regulations from laws enacted by Congress. The president can also influence regulations of these agencies. Many Americans see debt and overspending as a big problem of the government. The size of government and corruption are being mentioned more frequently in recent polls.