I would like to comment on a letter submitted by a frequent writer on April 18th. He combines religion and politics as if they are one and the same. I believe this is not true for many reasons. He states the liberals and their policies have caused people to turn away from attending their choice of church. This is absurd on its face since when does anything a liberal says direct the actions of Independents or Conservatives? Most Republicans in my circle would laugh at the idea of their actions being directed by the words of Liberals.
This writer ties politics to his beliefs in Scripture by quoting text that backs up his opinion. If you want to use quotes, where are the quotes that "Man was created in God's image and likeness"? I am not versed enough in science or biology to back or dispute researchers who say a person's sexualitiy not their sex, is based on the genes they are born with. I will leave that discussion to the experts and their research.
I also object to the writer assigning religion or beliefs based on the label assigned them by their politics. Faith is based on the individual's own feelings in their heart and how their mind interprets those feelings. It is absurd to think you can look at another person and "know" what is in their heart. Actually, it is also offensive to think another can "assign" somebody their beliefs.
Also, why does the Right make everything political? They turn and twist everything to fit their view of politics. Why can't they deal with issues individually on their merits? I would hate to think they are not capable of separating things but maybe I am wrong on that.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
People go to, or not, attend church based on what they believe in and how they relate to their God. Their conscience dictates their actions and their relationship with their God. It boils down to two basic facts. One, politics is fact based or at least should be. Two, religion is faith based. The latter is personal and people should not be arrogant to try and intrude on personal beliefs. Remember, we are individuals and I for one, appreciate and am thankful for our differences.