I would like to comment on a letter submitted by a frequent writer on April 18th. He combines religion and politics as if they are one and the same. I believe this is not true for many reasons. He states the liberals and their policies have caused people to turn away from attending their choice of church. This is absurd on its face since when does anything a liberal says direct the actions of Independents or Conservatives? Most Republicans in my circle would laugh at the idea of their actions being directed by the words of Liberals.

This writer ties politics to his beliefs in Scripture by quoting text that backs up his opinion. If you want to use quotes, where are the quotes that "Man was created in God's image and likeness"? I am not versed enough in science or biology to back or dispute researchers who say a person's sexualitiy not their sex, is based on the genes they are born with. I will leave that discussion to the experts and their research.

