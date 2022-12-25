Today people have become more sensitive when it comes to subjects concerning race, gender identity and sexuality. In some ways, there are benefits that people are more sensitive and caring about others who are different. Not every person follows a certain stereotypical group.
Only a few years ago, humor was not taken literally or even seriously. Jokes were to make people squirm and be a little uncomfortably embarrassed because they were meant to only poke fun. It is difficult to decide what causes the change.
In the past, poor taste jokes were usually met with silence. But with the advent of social media and smartphones, people could respond to the crash jokes with sarcastic remarks. It is much easier to hide behind a computer and comment than face-to-face.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Comedians have to tread carefully in their comedy routines. There is a fear of being "canceled," which may be criticism from a few social media users to being fired from your job and shunned by society.
Some puns used in movies 20 years ago would be "canceled" in today's movies. Comedy should be a release from life's challenges. It usually shocks and transgresses from social norms as a type of pressure valve. The vocal minority of "cancelers" should not dictate what is acceptable.
We all need humor in our lives as a way to relieve stress, which can affect our health and well-being. Humor has been shown to improve performance in the workplace. It makes people more positive and better decision makers. Jokes should never be taken seriously.
Hopefully, laughter will be more acceptable in the coming years.