Today people have become more sensitive when it comes to subjects concerning race, gender identity and sexuality. In some ways, there are benefits that people are more sensitive and caring about others who are different. Not every person follows a certain stereotypical group.

Only a few years ago, humor was not taken literally or even seriously. Jokes were to make people squirm and be a little uncomfortably embarrassed because they were meant to only poke fun. It is difficult to decide what causes the change.

