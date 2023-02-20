I enjoy the Health and Life section in the Tuesday editions of the Chronicle. I especially enjoy that much of it is written by local doctors and dentists and would like to thank them for taking time out of their busy days to help educate us on improving our health.
February 14th's article by Dr. Raj Ayyathurai points out a couple reasons for our high healthcare costs, one of which is that we pay too much for prescription drugs compared to other countries. I'd like to point out other reasons we're spending so much on prescription drugs. Too many of us want our health like we want our food- delivered fast, in a bag and with no work on our part. Another reason is that often, one prescription drug leads to needing another simply to ease the side effects of the first one, or because the first one isn't working.
While pricing our drugs more fairly is important, other ways we could lower the money spent on prescriptions is to put more effort into prevention. About 80% of chronic illnesses are mostly preventable through our diet and lifestyle.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
First step towards that is to end the subsidies to corn and sugar!!!
Otherwise, according to a paper published by the NIH, prescription drugs are the 3rd leading cause of death, half of which were taken as prescribed. We're spending billions on medications that are at best hardly better than a placebo and at worst, causing more harm and higher health care bills.
So next, a “moonshot moment” for comparative effectiveness studies to more quickly identify the most effective and most harmful prescription drugs. How is it that we can know and compare the reliability of appliances, but not the drugs we put in our bodies? The studies should include alternative medicines, herbs including cannabis, supplements, diet and lifestyle changes, chiropractic care etc.
Also, we should require that all medicines and treatments developed using taxpayer dollars not be sold for more than the manufacturing costs and a small profit. And do not allow pharmaceutical corporations to change one particle in a drug and market it as a new patented drug because their patent on the old drug was up and do not allow them to interfere in any way with the manufacture of generic drugs. Of course there are other ways to reduce our healthcare costs on top of reducing prescriptions.