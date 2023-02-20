Letter to the editor logo 2021

I enjoy the Health and Life section in the Tuesday editions of the Chronicle. I especially enjoy that much of it is written by local doctors and dentists and would like to thank them for taking time out of their busy days to help educate us on improving our health.

February 14th's article by Dr. Raj Ayyathurai points out a couple reasons for our high healthcare costs, one of which is that we pay too much for prescription drugs compared to other countries. I'd like to point out other reasons we're spending so much on prescription drugs. Too many of us want our health like we want our food- delivered fast, in a bag and with no work on our part. Another reason is that often, one prescription drug leads to needing another simply to ease the side effects of the first one, or because the first one isn't working.

