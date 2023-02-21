Litter has been a hot topic in the Chronicle and elsewhere and justifiably so as it is everywhere. If you are serious about mitigating the problem, I have some suggestions that can be easily implemented.
Many counties and municipalities across the country have banned the use of plastic bags and bottles. This would reduce the problem but would not be easy to implement as it would likely receive widespread opposition from retail business owners. It is still worthy of consideration.
A simpler approach would be to encourage and offer incentives for civic groups, churches and clubs to adopt a highway. I am a member of Crystal River Boat Builders and we have adopted a two-mile section of U.S. 19 on the north end of Crystal River. On our first pickup day we collected 19 bags of trash totaling about 300 pounds. There are presently many organizations doing the same thing but imagine the impact if it evolved into hundreds of groups.
The agency that coordinates the anti-litter campaign for the state has told me the worst problem in Citrus County is along State Road 44 where it approaches the landfill. Although the county has an ordinance requiring all loads in trucks to be covered, it is never enforced. Anyone who has ever entered the landfill has seen numerous uncovered large trucks and pickups blowing litter everywhere.
It would fall to the Sheriff's Office to enforce the ordinance but, of course, they have other understandable priorities like illegal drugs and crime. But when the sheriff comes to the commission at budget time requesting increases for salaries, capital improvements, etc., would it not be appropriate for the commission to request enforcement of this ordinance by issuing tickets at the landfill and elsewhere when deputies observe an infraction? Could the two cities make the same request when they renew contracts with the sheriff?
Marion County has bold signs requiring trucks to "secure your load or secure a fine" of $500. A few $500 fines issued with some publicity would undoubtedly result in a reduction of uncovered trucks. Landfill employees could also be required to turn away any uncovered vehicle.
Lastly, the board should consider expanding its public works department to include crews to pick up litter along roadways. High crime and polluted waterways negatively affect our way of life, but so does litter.