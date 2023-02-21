Letter to the editor logo 2021

Litter has been a hot topic in the Chronicle and elsewhere and justifiably so as it is everywhere. If you are serious about mitigating the problem, I have some suggestions that can be easily implemented.

Many counties and municipalities across the country have banned the use of plastic bags and bottles. This would reduce the problem but would not be easy to implement as it would likely receive widespread opposition from retail business owners. It is still worthy of consideration.

