According to the Chronicle, as of March 24, 2022, zoning request approvals totaled 10,048 homes. May 11, 2022 Betz Farm property was approved which added another10,014 homes, and 528 condominiums.

Other parcels available for development are Apollo Beach Investments 192.4 acres, Holder Industrial Park with workforce housing is approximately 640 acres, Habitat for Humanity 500 homes, Cardinal Farms, LLC 150 acres. Rock Crusher Canyon 957 homes. At the end of 2022 an additional 457.09 acres was approved (+/-). Recently approved by the PDC, Amber Ridge 135 acres for 250 homes and 155 townhomes, and 15.5 acres for 300 apartments off CR 486 in Lecanto (BOCC will make the final decision). At the intersection of SR44 and CR 491, vast vacant parcels are ready for development. These figures do not include the two cities, RV Parks or independent builders.

