According to the Chronicle, as of March 24, 2022, zoning request approvals totaled 10,048 homes. May 11, 2022 Betz Farm property was approved which added another10,014 homes, and 528 condominiums.
Other parcels available for development are Apollo Beach Investments 192.4 acres, Holder Industrial Park with workforce housing is approximately 640 acres, Habitat for Humanity 500 homes, Cardinal Farms, LLC 150 acres. Rock Crusher Canyon 957 homes. At the end of 2022 an additional 457.09 acres was approved (+/-). Recently approved by the PDC, Amber Ridge 135 acres for 250 homes and 155 townhomes, and 15.5 acres for 300 apartments off CR 486 in Lecanto (BOCC will make the final decision). At the intersection of SR44 and CR 491, vast vacant parcels are ready for development. These figures do not include the two cities, RV Parks or independent builders.
Florida Trend estimated 6,694 people are projected to move to Citrus County in the next three years. Considering what's available, Citrus County has sufficient housing reserve to accommodate the trend plus several years out without approving further development. Developers have swooped into Citrus County from other counties, states or countries for investment purposes or where land is cheap. They'll do the same carnage here they've done elsewhere. They flash the cash then dash leaving current residents to deal with higher taxes and fewer resources.
It's time to have discussions regarding our natural resources and recognize the vast amounts of acreage lost for aquifer recharge, habitat/canopy and agriculture. This does not include the thousands of acres lost to the construction of the Suncoast Parkway and its future terminus. Our resources and ecosystems are a gift to us. Thus, it is prudent to be caretakers not takers. One zoning application after another forever depletes what we, our resources, and ecosystem actually depend on.
With the above numbers, the clock is ticking to ensure sufficient services are in place. There is little time to waste, we must use it wisely. We need to return to concurrency for new development to include: water, sewer, landfill capacity, roads, hurricane shelters and hospital capacity as well as green space and natural areas.
We should create a Hippocratic Oath for our resources. The oath “do no harm”. If it's good for medicine it's good standards for preservation. Zoning dictates our quality of life. Don't we deserve a quality community for all residents?