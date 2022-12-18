This year is 1984, and Big Brother is watching.
This year is 1984, and Big Brother is watching.
Doublespeak is the order of the day. Doublespeak means giving definitions to words that are opposite of their true meaning.
Here are a couple of examples.
After telling school officials and business owners what they are not allowed to do, he said “I have defended your freedom.” After dictating to college professors the topics that they are not allowed to discuss with their students, all consenting adults, here is what he said, “I have protected your right to the free exchange of ideas.”
This has been a continuing pattern. Watch out for doublespeak.
William Collins
Inverness