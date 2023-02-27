Letter to the editor logo 2021

It has just been revealed in court documents that the Fox "News" talking heads all knew their reporting on Trump's election allegations were bovine excrement.

Court documents prove that Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham all texted each other and their editors that they knew what they were relentlessly reporting were lies. This has all come to light in the lawsuit that the voting machine manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems has filed against Fox "News".

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle