It has just been revealed in court documents that the Fox "News" talking heads all knew their reporting on Trump's election allegations were bovine excrement.
Court documents prove that Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham all texted each other and their editors that they knew what they were relentlessly reporting were lies. This has all come to light in the lawsuit that the voting machine manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems has filed against Fox "News".
Dominion filed its 1.6 billion dollar lawsuit against Fox "News" in March '21, alleging that during the 2020 presidential election the talk network “recklessly disregarded the truth” and pushed various pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theories about the election technology company because “the lies were good for Fox’s business.”
Despite what appeared on air, Fox News executives and hosts privately criticized the Trump camp for pushing claims of election fraud, the messages showed. Hannity even said Giuliani was “acting like an insane person” and Ingraham described him as “an idiot.” Rupert Murdoch said it was “really bad” that Giuliani was advising Trump.
After Fox White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich fact-checked a Trump tweet pushing election fraud, Carlson said he wanted her fired.
“Please get her fired,” Carlson told Hannity over text message. “Seriously … what the f**k? I’m actually shocked … It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company.” Note that he doesn't mention whether it's true or not. He's more concerned with how the company is affected.
In one set of messages revealed in the court filing, Carlson texted Ingraham, saying that Sidney Powell, an attorney representing the Trump campaign, was “lying” and that he had “caught her” doing so. Ingraham responded, “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy [Giuliani].” Yet they repeatedly brought them on their shows and let them spew their lies.
The messages also revealed that Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, did not believe Trump’s election lies and even floated the idea of having Carlson, Hannity, and Ingraham appear together in prime time to declare Joe Biden as the rightful winner of the election.
Fox "News" has proven beyond any doubt that they're willing to spew their bovine excrement without any hint of integrity, morality or responsibility. They just don't care about reporting the truth. They are a supermarket tabloid cable network.