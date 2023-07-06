The National Science Foundation raised eyebrows when it spent $64,000 on a study that used bikini-clad women as a means to examine whether distractions like sex would reduce honking from drivers stuck in traffic jams. Meanwhile, researchers from the National Institute on Alcoholism allocated $102,000 to determine if sunfish that consumed tequila exhibited more aggression compared to those that consumed gin.
At the University of Washington, scientists utilized a government grant to investigate worm defecation. However, their findings revealed that all the worms they monitored suffered from constipation, leading to rather unproductive results.
In a peculiar study funded by the National Institutes of Health, over a million dollars was expended to explore cervical cancer using two groups: nuns who were virgins and "nuns who were sexually active." Such an approach raised questions about the effectiveness and necessity of the research.
Martin Marietta, a national defense contractor, found itself embroiled in controversy when it billed the government $263,000 for tickets to a Smoky Robinson concert and an additional $20,164 for high-quality golf balls.
In 1981, the Air Force claimed it could construct 132 B2 bombers for $22 billion. However, after eight years, the funds were exhausted, and only a single plane was produced. Subsequent tests revealed that the B2 bomber could only fulfill its mission 26 percent of the time and was highly susceptible to damage from rain, heat, and humidity. Despite these findings, Congress authorized the construction of 21 more B2 bombers against the Air Force's objections, incurring a staggering cost of $44.7 billion.
The Army declared its disinterest in acquiring additional tanks, yet Congress insisted on their production, overriding the Army's objections.
Recalling a distant incident involving an unnamed member of Congress who owned vast acres of Texas farmland, it was discovered that he was paid per acre to abstain from growing crops on his land. Interestingly, he utilized the funds received to lease land in Mexico, where he proceeded to grow the very crops for which he was paid not to cultivate.
"Pork" is a term commonly used to describe projects added to the budget after its approval. Any member of Congress possesses the ability to append supplementary provisions to bills for almost any chosen project.
A few years ago, an article highlighted a comprehensive list of government-funded initiatives considered to be wasteful, totaling over a trillion dollars in expenses. The article emphasized that if the wealthy paid the same percentage of their income in Social Security taxes as the less affluent, and if individuals like Warren Buffet paid taxes equivalent to those of their secretaries, a budget surplus could be achieved.