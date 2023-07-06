The National Science Foundation raised eyebrows when it spent $64,000 on a study that used bikini-clad women as a means to examine whether distractions like sex would reduce honking from drivers stuck in traffic jams. Meanwhile, researchers from the National Institute on Alcoholism allocated $102,000 to determine if sunfish that consumed tequila exhibited more aggression compared to those that consumed gin.

At the University of Washington, scientists utilized a government grant to investigate worm defecation. However, their findings revealed that all the worms they monitored suffered from constipation, leading to rather unproductive results.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle