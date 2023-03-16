How do we prevent future high risk human pathogens (viruses and microorganisms) lab leaks (not deliberately leaked or weaponized) in the world? The human race has a perilous and long history of lab leaks regarding many scary pathogenic viruses and organisms. We have simply been safe by dumb luck. Since the lethal COVID-19 pandemic, the “importance of gained knowledge” argument by scientists supporting manipulation of “gain-of-function” pathogens research (lab leaks) is now (1) indefensible and (2) a very bad idea of trying to find a “head start” solution for the next pandemic. Can anyone reasonably believe beyond any reasonable doubt that genetically playing (risky manipulation of gain-of-function) with highly pathogenic viruses and organisms found in nature “cut and pasted” in labs is beneficial to the human race?
A counter-good-idea argument goes something like this: The risks of scientific experimentation of gain-of function pathogenic risks are far too high to outweigh any possible benefits such as preparing for the next lethal and highly infectious natural pathogenic virus or organism, or creating pre-prepared vaccines sitting on the shelf. My argument is that we need laws to deter and prevent any future stupidity, negligence, and incompetence in the scientific and academic communities regarding the deliberate manipulation of gain-of-function high lethality and highly infectious pathogens.