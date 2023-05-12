There have been many Sound Offs lately regarding guns and the many deaths caused by them in the U.S. already in 2023. The main argument that these Sound Offs present is that guns are not the problem, and we should stop trying to attack guns and the sale of particular types of weapons.
I am a gun owner and I actually agree that guns are not the cause, and we should look at helping to stop guns from getting into the wrong hands. However, this is not a practical issue, and it defies reality. We will never be able to find all the unstable and mentally challenged people and stop them from murder and mayhem. There has to be a system that keeps certain weapons off the market as well as tighter purchase laws and a lengthier waiting period before a weapon gets into the hands of a would-be killer. Yes, it does take a finger to pull the trigger, but we can control the trigger but not the finger.