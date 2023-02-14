Thank you Mr. Thomas Mitchell for your letter of February 13 concerning trash in Citrus County. I agree with you. Years ago, inmates did pick up trash along the roadways with proper supervision. Of course there were people objecting to this and were afraid of the inmates even though they were properly guarded and supervised. Something people may not realize is these inmates are NOT in jail for murder, armed robbery, etc. Their crimes were of the less serious ones —repeated DUI, marijuana, traffic violations, etc.
Yes, I am repeating from a previous letter that Croft Road roadways seem to be the new dumping area. Besides small pieces of trash, now there is a very large cardboard box thrown or dropped off a vehicle that is open and full of trash, a very large full black bag that could contain something dead or more litter.