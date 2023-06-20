Republicans continually vote against their best interest. The governor’s education cuts also slashed $6.4 million for building upgrades at public broadcasting stations across the state designed to “correct health and safety issues” and “building deficiencies." Unfortunately, DeSantis cut half a billion dollars from projects to keep Floridians healthy, protect us from storms, and improve our schools and roads. Roads?? Inverness roads are an artwork of patches, potholes and worse. No money for lakes and streams. You would think with every single member of Citrus County government a Republican, they could get help. Well, you voted for DeSantis, and you have to live with it. Orlando Democratic Rep. Rita Harris called the vetoes “irresponsible” and “harmful.”
I am frustrated that millions of dollars will not be distributed to help the local community, including funding that would have supported local food drives, not only in Orlando but throughout the entire state of Florida. What amazes me the most is a large portion of funding came from Democrats that Republicans voted against. DeSantis brags about the budget, but under the American Rescue Plan, Florida received $8.8 billion in direct state fiscal aid and $5.7 billion in local government aid from the federal government. Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed, Florida received over $6.2 billion for transportation to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports and over $275 million for clean water. Did I hear roads? Clean water? DeSantis is clearly taking care of the wealthy donors, not the people who voted for him.