Fishcreek Glampground (FCG) will be a welcome addition to Ozello and Citrus County.

One of the things that attracted me to Citrus County (CC) and Ozello is the intertwining natural beauty of the Nature Coast with the growth taking place here in Florida. According to the comments I've read about Ozello being a pristine area, I find it surprising that Ozello lags behind in realistically demonstrating the true meaning of pristine. Many opposing FCG speak out of both sides of their mouth. Just look at the unkept properties in need of repair as one drives along the roads in Ozello.

