Fishcreek Glampground (FCG) will be a welcome addition to Ozello and Citrus County.
One of the things that attracted me to Citrus County (CC) and Ozello is the intertwining natural beauty of the Nature Coast with the growth taking place here in Florida. According to the comments I've read about Ozello being a pristine area, I find it surprising that Ozello lags behind in realistically demonstrating the true meaning of pristine. Many opposing FCG speak out of both sides of their mouth. Just look at the unkept properties in need of repair as one drives along the roads in Ozello.
The owners of FCG have taken the concept of pristine to heart. When they purchased the property it resembled a community garbage dump. Since March 2021 the owners have transformed the eyesore into a true example of a pristine environmentally sound example that any resident of Ozello and Citrus County can be proud of.
The owners of FCG are going through all the steps required in order to meet all mandated requirements, and want to make sure no stone is left unturned that will hamper the approval for a unique campground in Ozello. If those opposing FCG would take the time to have an honest discussion with the couple about the campground, it will quell the unfounded fears that are being falsely portrayed in other write-ups about FCG.
CC needs additional lodging spaces for those visiting here. While volunteering at Homosassa Springs State Park I'm asked weekly about places to stay, kayak, fish, and enjoy nature in an eco-friendly setting. I know FCG will add an outstanding opportunity for CC to shine as we have many visitors, both international and national, and with this campground they may come and stay longer because of what FCG will have to offer.