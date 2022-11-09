I have attended many city council and county commissioners’ meetings and I am disappointed that tolerance is not extended to each idea or response that is expressed by those who elected these public servants to represent them. Courtesy should be extended to all the ideas and concerns of the attendees.
I do not believe such courtesy was extended to Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola when he raised concerns about the council's approval of zoning changes to allow for the construction of high-density low-income housing, given his experience regarding how such projects impacted other areas in the state where he has lived.
Rather than engaging in a civil discussion, council members and the Citrus County Chronicle leveled personal attacks on Mr. Labriola, essentially accusing him of being a bigot, instead of discussing the merits of his concerns, which they apparently just dismissed.
If we as adults are unable to resolve our differences how can we expect our children to respect others and identify and resolve theirs? We all are created with different personalities and wonderful minds that when used, present many different facets for discussion and resolution.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
If we are constantly adding labels to people instead of respecting their ideas we will never come to consensus. Voting is a right of every citizen. I encourage each voter to vote on the candidate’s record or platform, not their personality.