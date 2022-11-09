Letter to the editor logo 2021

I have attended many city council and county commissioners’ meetings and I am disappointed that tolerance is not extended to each idea or response that is expressed by those who elected these public servants to represent them. Courtesy should be extended to all the ideas and concerns of the attendees.

I do not believe such courtesy was extended to Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola when he raised concerns about the council's approval of zoning changes to allow for the construction of high-density low-income housing, given his experience regarding how such projects impacted other areas in the state where he has lived.

