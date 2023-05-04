Many feel that the important elections take place every four years. But many local elections can take place every two years and some maybe yearly. Voter turnout is usually lower as these elections are perceived as unimportant. Local elections are the time where we are really deciding on the people who make decisions that truly impact our day-to-day lives from education for our children, tax issues, police protection, road improvements, and the list is endless. With lower voter turnout, your vote matters even more to get things done locally.
Most local positions from sheriff, commissioners, property appraiser, supervisor of elections, school superintendent, etc. include party affiliation. School boards and mosquito control are two exceptions. The school board is needed to set policies, curriculum, and budgets for the school district. Your voting for the best candidate may affect funding for school programs (art, music, and sports). They decide the school calendar and school schedule times. They set guidelines for teachers and principals and decide firing and disciplinary actions for personnel.
The Florida Legislature is considering bringing HJR 31 to voters in November 2024 as an amendment to Article IX (Education) to the Florida Constitution which would read, if passed: "In each school district there shall be a school board composed of five or more members chosen by vote of the electors in a partisan election for appropriately staggered terms of four years, as provided by law." The word partisan would replace nonpartisan in the amendment. Voters have a right to know the party affiliation in their decision. School superintendent is a partisan position at present. Parents want to have a voice in their child's education by choosing a board member that more closely fits with their views. Of course each prospective member gives their platform when campaigning. But this provides another insight into the candidate and who might be best for your children's educational needs. Voting for this amendment is important and will need a 60% voter approval to pass.
Someone said that "education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare today" … Vote yes in November to give your voice to the best choice for your child's future.