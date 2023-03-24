Letter to the editor logo 2021

A bad plan is made worse by deception. A request by Sweetwater Homes was presented for a hearing conducted by the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission Board on March 2, 2023. The request was to amend the Land Development Code and the Master Plan of Sugarmill Woods Oak Village from a Planned Development Residential-single-family designation to a Planned Development Residential-multi-family designation.

Oak Village is an established community of custom-built single-family homes surrounded by conservation areas. The proposal would include clearing 49.2 acres in the middle of Oak Village owned by Sweetwater Homes. Upon that property, the developer wishes to build a gated development consisting of 7 Four-Unit Buildings, 9 Six-Unit Buildings, 10 Eight-Unit Buildings, 24 Duplexes, and 40 Single-Family Homes (a total of 250 Units).

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle