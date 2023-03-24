A bad plan is made worse by deception. A request by Sweetwater Homes was presented for a hearing conducted by the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission Board on March 2, 2023. The request was to amend the Land Development Code and the Master Plan of Sugarmill Woods Oak Village from a Planned Development Residential-single-family designation to a Planned Development Residential-multi-family designation.
Oak Village is an established community of custom-built single-family homes surrounded by conservation areas. The proposal would include clearing 49.2 acres in the middle of Oak Village owned by Sweetwater Homes. Upon that property, the developer wishes to build a gated development consisting of 7 Four-Unit Buildings, 9 Six-Unit Buildings, 10 Eight-Unit Buildings, 24 Duplexes, and 40 Single-Family Homes (a total of 250 Units).
At the hearing, the developer's representatives presented a description of the development that concealed critical information that only came to light during the hearing.
Oak Village residents were present at the hearing, many of whom testified in opposition to the proposed development. Most comments considered the density of the proposed units, disruption to the conservation areas, impact on available resources and infrastructure, impact on property values, and incompatibility with the Oak Village aesthetics. The opposition to the proposal was unanimous and passionate, despite the fact that the county staff reported that it met all county standards.
It wasn't until a member of the Commission's Board asked the developer a question regarding the price-point of the proposed homes that the developer responded by saying that every one of the 250 units would be rental units!
To have concealed that fact until that moment during the hearing illustrates what kind of neighbor the owner of that property (Sweetwater Homes) would be! The disclosure regarding the rental units in the center of Oak Village coalesced the opposition amongst the Oak Villagers who were present at the hearing, and others who learned about it later.
The Citrus County Planning and Development Commission Board approved the developer's proposal in a vote of 5 to 2.
When this matter comes before the Board of Commissioners on May 11, it is my expectation that each commissioner will have reviewed the proposal, the letters that were submitted in opposition to the proposal (many of which were submitted before we even learned about the "rental" component), and the expected opposition testimony at the commission's hearing.