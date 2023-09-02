According to the Chronicle articles of Aug. 25 and 27, 2023, the Citrus County Library Board and four of our county commissioners support cutting ties with the American Library Association — that has been promoting LGBTQ children's books and drag queen storytelling. I commend these decisions, as children really need to be taught and not confused — so that they can learn the basics of reading, writing, and math!
On Sept. 7 at 5 p.m., county commissioners will have a meeting on whether or not to pay for membership in the above mentioned ALB. Hopefully the commissioners will stand firm on their convictions and vote no! There will be public input where the public can voice their opinions on that and any other proposed budget items.
Another item to consider at the meeting is the proposed property tax increase.
There are many in this county who cannot afford more taxes — after the stormwater increase — one man sounded as if he would lose his house because of that one.
It is not a question of affordability or not, however — it is: is raising the taxes right or wrong?
According to the internet, the revenue this year is approximate $13,164,000 more than last year, yet the proposed millage is 8.24 from 7.76!
Hope that the commissioners reconsider that tax hike.
Some may wish to make some comments on this also — so that people will be able to keep their homes and businesses instead of them being sold for tax deeds.
Renee Christopher-McPheeters