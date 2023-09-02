Letter to the editor logo 2021

According to the Chronicle articles of Aug. 25 and 27, 2023, the Citrus County Library Board and four of our county commissioners support cutting ties with the American Library Association — that has been promoting LGBTQ children's books and drag queen storytelling. I commend these decisions, as children really need to be taught and not confused — so that they can learn the basics of reading, writing, and math!

On Sept. 7 at 5 p.m., county commissioners will have a meeting on whether or not to pay for membership in the above mentioned ALB. Hopefully the commissioners will stand firm on their convictions and vote no! There will be public input where the public can voice their opinions on that and any other proposed budget items.

