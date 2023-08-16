Letter to the editor logo 2021

To develop a commercial RV Park and Glampground, large or small, in an environmentally sensitive area so you can offer an eco-camping experience to explain how “eco-sensitive the Ozello environment is” is confusing, to say the least.

Supporters of the proposed Ozello Fishcreek RV Park and Glampground often reference the historical development of the Ozello Fishcreek property and the mobile home/RV park that was there but not really. While there are remnants of previous developments, what isn’t present and is nowhere to be found is documentary evidence. A search of county and state records produced no building permits or licensing permits for the historical mobile home/RV park.

