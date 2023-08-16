To develop a commercial RV Park and Glampground, large or small, in an environmentally sensitive area so you can offer an eco-camping experience to explain how “eco-sensitive the Ozello environment is” is confusing, to say the least.
Supporters of the proposed Ozello Fishcreek RV Park and Glampground often reference the historical development of the Ozello Fishcreek property and the mobile home/RV park that was there but not really. While there are remnants of previous developments, what isn’t present and is nowhere to be found is documentary evidence. A search of county and state records produced no building permits or licensing permits for the historical mobile home/RV park.
The Fishcreek property’s current land use “Planned Residential Development” was granted as an exception circa 1984. The issue, all surrounding land use is “Low Intensity Coastal and Lakes” or “Conservation”. Like other records pertaining to this property, the historical record of the land use and zoning exception/change cannot be found.
The reality is that any historical use of the property is irrelevant. Ozello and the Saint Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve, vestiges of old Florida, deserve preservation, not development.
How many times have we seen development gone wrong only to stand back and ask how did that happen?
Glamping may be cool … just not in Ozello.