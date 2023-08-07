The BOCC should vote NO on the proposed RV park in Ozello. Common sense and sound stewardship of our precious environment should make this an easy decision. Millions of dollars are being spent to eliminate the use of septic systems in favor of regional sewer systems, especially in areas near surface and groundwater. Why on earth would a large septic system be permitted in a fragile ecosystem such as Ozello? The answer is short-term thinking and financial gain at the expense of our environment and public health.
RV parks or any large commercial development in fragile areas should only be permitted if they are connected to a regional sewer system.
In addition, the proposed RV park in Ozello is located down a narrow, windy neighborhood road. In many jurisdictions, RV parks and similar developments are required to have direct access to a major road for obvious reasons – easy access and safety. The Ozello RV application should be denied because of its very limited road access, rendering it a hazard to public safety under the best of conditions and a tragedy waiting to happen during an evacuation.
RV parks or any large commercial developments in Citrus County should be required to have access to major roads. Let’s stop wasting time and money entertaining applications for projects that are counter to common sense and pose unreasonable risks to our environment and public health and safety.