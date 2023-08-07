Letter to the editor logo 2021

The BOCC should vote NO on the proposed RV park in Ozello. Common sense and sound stewardship of our precious environment should make this an easy decision. Millions of dollars are being spent to eliminate the use of septic systems in favor of regional sewer systems, especially in areas near surface and groundwater. Why on earth would a large septic system be permitted in a fragile ecosystem such as Ozello? The answer is short-term thinking and financial gain at the expense of our environment and public health.

RV parks or any large commercial development in fragile areas should only be permitted if they are connected to a regional sewer system.

