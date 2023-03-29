The Fishcreek Campground should not be approved. Legally: Proof of compatibility with the neighborhood was not established. The zoning change is inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan. The CL land use class does not permit RV parks at all. Environmentally: The developer claims their RV complex fits the county’s vision for responsible tourism, and have been open and transparent about their plans. Really? There are evacuation concerns as when this property floods, and it will, is in FEMA’s highest risk flood and velocity zones, the most hazardous of all zoning categories, which the developer knew when he purchased the property. An untested central sewer system, which when it fails will release raw sewage into the Fish Creek Estuary. The “mobile tents” are not mobile. They are semi permanent structures with heat, AC, toilet, tub and sink. The manufacturer’s website states it takes 2 days and 2 works to disassemble. The DEP cited the developer for cutting down 1,200 square feet of mangroves! I wonder if DEP knows about the dump trucks of fill being delivered on a weekly basis. If this developer does not follow the rules now, what makes you think they will follow them if they are granted permission to build their compound!
House Bill 359 just passed. This supercharges sprawl by punishing anyone who gets in the way of a developer! Many local governments are eager to accommodate the wishes and whims of big money developers. They don’t mind spreading that destructive sprawl all over an unspoiled landscape - even if it means altering a long established comprehensive plan designed to protect some places. This bill is meant to discourage people like the residents of Ozello. Us “little citizens” fighting to keep sprawl from swamping their community and drowning what’s left of what’s good. This bill basically punishes citizens who dare question development. Aggrieved parties will no longer be heard because should we lose, we may very well be paying the municipalities legal fees, which is ludicrous! This bill is being sponsored by Rep. Wyman Duggan, who just so happens to earn his living as a Jacksonville developers’ attorney.