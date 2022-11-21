I would like to thank Vitas Healthcare (Hospice) in Citrus County, especially Dr. John Gelin, Elisa Gaudiosi, Kari Mclean, Linda Dean, team A-64 and Kerryann.
I would like to thank Vitas Healthcare (Hospice) in Citrus County, especially Dr. John Gelin, Elisa Gaudiosi, Kari Mclean, Linda Dean, team A-64 and Kerryann.
You all gave my disabled veteran husband comfort and dignity ‘til the end of his life.
You have been so wonderful to us. I will always remember your kindness.
Kim Goller
Inverness