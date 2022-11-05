What a blessing having my husband Mario under the care of Vitas for five of the last months of his life. Love, kindness and a wonderful attitude made it so much easier for the family during this difficult time.
As his wife, I looked forward to these -- believe it or not- joyful visits. It would do my heart good to mention these angels on Earth who comforted Mario.
Our Vitas team included nurses, Doris, Lisa, Calvin, Julie, Cassandra, Joy, Barrington and Molly, who provided care and compassion, Chaplain Randy, who would reminisce about Mario’s and my 68 years of marriage and took our minds off the present situation. We looked forward to his visit and easy way of offering comfort. Nurses aids, Luba and Jen. who took care of his personal needs. Just having a shave made him feel better.
Thanks to Dr. Modi and Dr. Martin for their care.
Thanks also to Howard for delivery of all the medical equipment. He made us feel it was a pleasure to help us. And to Sue and Tracy, volunteers who responded to my frequent telephone calls.