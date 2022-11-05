Letter to the editor logo 2021

What a blessing having my husband Mario under the care of Vitas for five of the last months of his life. Love, kindness and a wonderful attitude made it so much easier for the family during this difficult time.

As his wife, I looked forward to these -- believe it or not- joyful visits. It would do my heart good to mention these angels on Earth who comforted Mario.

