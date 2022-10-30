Letter to the editor logo 2021

On Oct. 22, the Valued Veterans Committee of Inverness Moose Lodge No. 2112 held a golf tournament at Citrus Hill Golf and Country Club. We were able to raise $8,500, all of which will be distributed to local veterans in need.

Also, during our tournament we had a flyover from a Coast Guard C130 on the golf course. It was arranged by Derek Crawford out of Clearwater Coast Guard Station.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle