On Oct. 22, the Valued Veterans Committee of Inverness Moose Lodge No. 2112 held a golf tournament at Citrus Hill Golf and Country Club. We were able to raise $8,500, all of which will be distributed to local veterans in need.
Also, during our tournament we had a flyover from a Coast Guard C130 on the golf course. It was arranged by Derek Crawford out of Clearwater Coast Guard Station.
We would like to thank the following sponsors: Eagle Buick GMC; American Legion Post 155 Crystal River; American Legion Riders Post 284 Belleview; VFW 10087 Beverly Hills; VFW 4252 with the helicopter; Alta Terra LLC; Anne Thompson Interiors; BKleen Car Wash; Charles Davis Funeral Home; Citrus Liquidators; Crystal River Eagles; CTA Auto Accessories; Dan’s Clam Stand; Eveready Fire & Security; Jonathan Runnels Florida Blue Agent; Halsey Electric Asheville NC; Inverness Elks Lodge; Inverness Moose Lodge 2112; Inverness Women of the Moose; Love Chevrolet; Marguerita Grill; MHS Companies; Mid-State Glass; Mike Scott Plumbing; Mike Bays State Farm Agent; Rick’s Barber Shop Jonathan Mays; Sales Corporation; SanderSon Bay Fine Homes; Sauced Hogs Bar & Grill; Timberlane Dentistry Dr. Thomas Salinas; Tri-Co Communications; Virgillio Insurance Services; Whiskey River Saloon; Dan Lumsden; John and Donna Gillikin; Lon Frye; Lynn and Judy Fisher; and, Whitey Burdick.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
We’d especially like to thank all of the volunteers.
Valued Veterans Golf Committee