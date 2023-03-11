The VA only sees you as a funded metric, not as an individual veteran requiring “all-hands-on-deck” medical care, regardless of cost. Simply put, the VA is socialism at its very worse – one policy, one treatment fits all. Politics, poor top-down policies, and draconian-directed treatment methods are inextricably broken. From VA political appointees to the VISNs/VA Medical Centers’ Senior Executives, all that matters are metrics and supporting data on veterans to justify the VA budget with U.S. Congress or to ask for more current year supplemental funding. In fact, the VA has a monetary fixed budget for each veteran’s care – each veteran is only worth so much.
Sadly, politics drives VA linear-based health care options – for all veterans. The overarching policy and directive for VA health care providers is based on (1) a short, set time with a veteran in a clinical setting and (2) not to exceed a fixed amount of money allocated per veteran for treatment. In return, primary care and specialty care providers must not violate set policy times and cost restrictions and (2) spend mandatory administrative time to capture metrics to go back up the VA chain-of-command (read OPCs to VA Medical Centers to VISNs and finally back to VA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.). Have you noticed during your VA visits that the clinician spends a lot of his or her time with their face in the computer screen?