I find the current energy sanctions relief for Venezuela a very puzzling part to Biden’s energy policy - for Venezuela makes use of its oil wealth to expand and support anti-American projects in neighboring states. What were Biden and his administration thinking of? The removal of energy sanctions was indeed bizarre, but far from surprising!
What the administration really needs to do is allow Americans to drill for and produce more domestic oil. However, it continues to block new offshore oil lease sales for the next five years, it continues to politicize permits for new pipelines, and is demanding that the internal-combustion engine vehicle be totally out of existence in 10 years. The Biden administration misguidedly wants to prevent new oil infrastructure and investments that would “lock in” any future domestic production of energy that would hinder the president’s green agenda!
Biden’s energy policy – which is a fixation on greenhouse gas as the organizing principle of energy policy – is clearly not working. It has forced the president to make concessions that thwart the cause of freedom and enrich America’s enemies through exports of their resources which America has in abundance but is not allowed to drill for.
Instead Biden has decided to subsidize the Maduro regime by allowing its domestic resources be directed to other malign uses. Yet, regardless of muddled messages the Biden administration proceeded to issue energy sanctions relief for oil production in Venezuela.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The world needs more energy, but not from the likes of those who would weaponize it and make America and its allies less safe and free. The decision to loosen energy sanctions by the Biden administration on the illegitimate Maduro regime discredits and weakens America! Ask yourself: Why is the Biden administration aggressively pushing foreign oil imports over new production of abundant domestic oil resources?
Yes, Venezuela is a bizarre piece of Biden’s incoherent energy puzzle and Americans and the freedom-seeking people of Venezuela deserve better.