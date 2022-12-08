Letter to the editor logo 2021

I find the current energy sanctions relief for Venezuela a very puzzling part to Biden’s energy policy - for Venezuela makes use of its oil wealth to expand and support anti-American projects in neighboring states. What were Biden and his administration thinking of? The removal of energy sanctions was indeed bizarre, but far from surprising!

What the administration really needs to do is allow Americans to drill for and produce more domestic oil. However, it continues to block new offshore oil lease sales for the next five years, it continues to politicize permits for new pipelines, and is demanding that the internal-combustion engine vehicle be totally out of existence in 10 years. The Biden administration misguidedly wants to prevent new oil infrastructure and investments that would “lock in” any future domestic production of energy that would hinder the president’s green agenda!

