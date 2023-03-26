Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am an avid fan of the Art Center of Citrus County and when I saw the advertisement for the play “Exit Laughing” to be presented at the Valerie Theatre I decided to check it out as I enjoy live entertainment. I had not been to the Valerie in a long, long time. Last time I was there they were still in the process of remodeling and now all that hard work has paid off – WOW it is beautiful outside and inside the theatre.

The play “Exiting Laughing” by Paul Elliot was presented by The Woodview Players. Theme of the play is four women that get together weekly to play bridge. As the play begins we learn that one of the players is recently deceased. Three remaining players gather, all in various garments of black, to mourn the loss of their dear friend.

