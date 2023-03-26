I am an avid fan of the Art Center of Citrus County and when I saw the advertisement for the play “Exit Laughing” to be presented at the Valerie Theatre I decided to check it out as I enjoy live entertainment. I had not been to the Valerie in a long, long time. Last time I was there they were still in the process of remodeling and now all that hard work has paid off – WOW it is beautiful outside and inside the theatre.
The play “Exiting Laughing” by Paul Elliot was presented by The Woodview Players. Theme of the play is four women that get together weekly to play bridge. As the play begins we learn that one of the players is recently deceased. Three remaining players gather, all in various garments of black, to mourn the loss of their dear friend.
First we are introduced to Colette Nichols Watkins (Connie) as mother of
Anastacia “Ace” Vinson (Rachel Anne) her daughter. Rachel Anne is having a meltdown as she was stood up on a date and mom Connie is trying to calm her down. Next Carol Jeske as Leona joins the group & heads straight for the liquor. Leona is stressed out after finding out their friend & bridge partner Mary has died. Along comes Pam Schreck as Millie & joins her 2 close friends in mourning Mary. After a short while we learn that Millie (nick named Poopa, by her divorce husband, which stands for “nincompoop”!) has a surprise for Connie & Leona. Millie broke into the funeral home & stole Mary’s remains in an urn. Millie then wants to sit down & play bridge with Mary as always as her partner!
As the play continues Connie & Leona are afraid that the police will come & lock them all up. A policeman does show up, not to lock them up but to perform as a stripper! In walks Rachel Anne & screams at Dylan Earnheart playing policeman/stripper Bobby for standing her up. More details emerge as Bobby talks about visiting Mary in the hospital for several weeks until her death. Mary gave him an envelope to give to the ladies upon her death. Inside the envelope is a copy of a cashier’s check to Bobby for $50,000 to pay for his PHD education. Then more items come out of the envelope & there are all expense paid airline
tickets to anywhere in the world for Connie, Leona, and Mille from Mary. Mary’s note tells them to do what she always wanted to do but never did – travel which they do & we see slides of the gal’s in major cities holding Mary’s Urn.
I wish to point out that all the actors are volunteers, not paid professionals. However watching their performances you would think they are paid professionals.
As I was thanking the actor’s for their fine performance I heard someone yell:
“Hey Chris! I didn’t think The Laugh Man came this far west in the county!”
I guess I now have a reputation to uphold!