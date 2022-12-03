I recently looked up the definition of "freedom" which Gov. DeSantis puts forth as his greatest achievement. It is defined as "the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint."
I question this stance on freedom because of the following:
We have educators who mostly have, at least, a master's degree in education. Yet, he wants to tie their hands with governmental oversight by censoring the texts they use in their classrooms. Children need a broad education and opportunities to study culture and history to create inquisitive minds that do not repeat mistakes of the past.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
It has been stated over and over that there is not election fraud found in our elections over the last several years. Yet he was compelled to form an election "police force.” It is noted in the newspaper that some of the 20 people harassed by this force, were mistreated and they did have the right to vote.
And he also supports the legislation, which ties the hands of our medical doctors and staff for helping to provide the best possible care. When did our elected people become more competent than our physicians who spent 12-plus years to become medical doctors? And passed rigorous licensing exams?
Finally, I fear for the lives of many of our citizens because of the misinformation about vaccines. Many years ago I was in medical research. It became apparent then, to me, that viruses would be a grave threat to mankind. If you look into history, you will see that viruses have been killing many and continue to do so. It is not freedom to misinform the general public about the benefit of vaccines.
In today's news, we hear more about the resurgence of COVID, RSV, shingles, influenza and more. Please understand that vaccines do more good than harm.