With the uptick of viral infections in this country, the last thing we need is for an unqualified person(s) to play doctor without medical license or training.

Viral infections can be deadly, as we have seen the deaths of too many from COVID-19 and the variants. Public health is important to all persons. Public health guidelines need to be introduced and guided by those qualified to do so. When did our governor get his medical training?

