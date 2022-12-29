With the uptick of viral infections in this country, the last thing we need is for an unqualified person(s) to play doctor without medical license or training.
Viral infections can be deadly, as we have seen the deaths of too many from COVID-19 and the variants. Public health is important to all persons. Public health guidelines need to be introduced and guided by those qualified to do so. When did our governor get his medical training?
I think the inception of a Supreme Court panel to evaluate public health matters is yet another of his ploys to remain relevant for 2024 presidential election. I am tired of decisions, which continually cause division and contempt for those who disagree with an action. Public health should not be decided by unqualified personnel, nor by misinformation spread near and far.
As the New Year approaches, I pray all people will follow vaccine protocols, which are designed to help your body fight off these viruses. Your immune system is being helped to fight off these viruses through vaccines. Remember, these viruses are here and are changing frequently, which means adaptations are required to deal with the changes. No one has a crystal ball to what may be needed in the future to help prevent more people dying.
Vaccines do more good than harm.