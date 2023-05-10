Courtney Stewart’s “Seeing Beyond” column in Sunday’s paper (page C2) “Brinkmanship isn’t good for anyone” got my attention, particularly the paragraph where she offered: “Tackling the nation’s debt is important. We need a long-term, logical, and methodical solution to the problem. But not paying what we already owe cannot be the answer.”
So, what IS that solution that is “long-term, logical, and methodical”? Without proposing any kind of a detailed answer, Courtney’s discussion of the current and continuing debt-ceiling congressional deadlock, the Cold War, and the Cuban Crisis provides no “answer” to our addiction to brinkmanship. We seem to have a mental (political?) block even on such very important matters as national survival. What would the details of such an apparently elusive answer look like?