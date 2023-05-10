Letter to the editor logo 2021

Courtney Stewart’s “Seeing Beyond” column in Sunday’s paper (page C2) “Brinkmanship isn’t good for anyone” got my attention, particularly the paragraph where she offered: “Tackling the nation’s debt is important. We need a long-term, logical, and methodical solution to the problem. But not paying what we already owe cannot be the answer.”

So, what IS that solution that is “long-term, logical, and methodical”? Without proposing any kind of a detailed answer, Courtney’s discussion of the current and continuing debt-ceiling congressional deadlock, the Cold War, and the Cuban Crisis provides no “answer” to our addiction to brinkmanship. We seem to have a mental (political?) block even on such very important matters as national survival. What would the details of such an apparently elusive answer look like?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle