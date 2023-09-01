It has been so sad about the people of Maui. I visited Lahaina years ago. It was a beautiful town which is now a smoldering rubble. Estimated losses in Maui could exceed $6 billion. Maui needs financial help to rebuild. The bad news is that FEMA has been hit with several major disasters in the last few years and has only $3.4 billion left in its coffers. It could run out of funds within a month. U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., introduced a bill in the house to appropriate $11.5 billion. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has introduced a similar bill in the Senate. These Florida statesmen were concerned about future disasters and had not even foreseen Idalia's disaster only a few days ago. The Biden administration put a roadblock to the legislation. Biden sought $12 billion in emergency funding that would extend FEMA disaster relief programs but with the caveat of $24.1 billion in military aid for Ukraine. Double the funds for Ukraine over helping Americans! The House had already passed this summer a fiscal 2024 defense authorization bill that had a provision to prohibit additional U.S. assistance to Ukraine than already committed. Now Biden is holding American aid hostage to further his aid for the Ukraine war.
The situation is even more complicated now due to Hurricane Idalia in Florida. The damage from Idalia is estimated to be between $12 billion and $20 billion. Category 4 Ian last year cost much more ($112.9 billion). Luckily Idalia's damage cost is much less due to the relatively fast speed that it moved through the region and where it made landfall in a less populated area. Funding of FEMA to cover these disasters will now have to be more than $18 billion to $26 billion. This would more than drain FEMA's coffers.