Something is amiss with the leadership in our country. It appears that the values and principles that have served us well for many years are now being disregarded and cast aside. Laws that once protected us are being ignored or replaced by directives that hold no real value for our well-being. Our political leaders seem more engrossed in partisan bickering than in providing true leadership. Additionally, an alarming number of business leaders are aligning themselves with the so-called "woke" generation.
What our nation truly needs is responsible leadership that can offer guidance to those who are most in need. The rest of us yearn for leaders whom we can trust and rely upon. One effective approach to address this dire situation is to turn to God's plan. It has proven its efficacy time and again.