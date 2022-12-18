So to comply with mandates to make electric vehicles, Jeep is being economically forced to fire 1,350 workers and move its plant to Mexico.
Here’s the thing: The purpose of this is to limit carbon emissions. Small problem: EVs do not make electricity. That comes largely from fossil fuels.
So the EV is actually “powered” by diesel fuel or coal. Plus, manufacturing is not done with windmill power. More carbon. Oh, and don’t let one catch fire. One EV recently took, I believe, 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish.
As a retired firefighter, I can tell you that a lot of diesel fuel was burned to pump that water. More carbon.
If EVs ever really become practical, I’m all for it. Until then, stop this insanity and do what works.