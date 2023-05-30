Letter to the editor logo 2021

Thank you for the front-page Chronicle article on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, which highlights that the government is now imposing fines on those arrested on January 6th in Washington, D.C., for their court-recognized donations. Many of these individuals are facing legal fees, unemployment, and the responsibility of supporting their families, regardless of their guilt or innocence.

Although I have never delved deeply into our U.S. Constitution, your article has piqued my interest. I discovered that the original Constitution safeguards individuals from unreasonable searches and seizures. While we're discussing the January 6th protesters, the Constitution also ensures that a jailer must provide charges to justify the detainment of a prisoner, known as a Writ of Habeas Corpus. Additionally, it guarantees the right to a prompt trial with an impartial jury. Can we honestly say that these protections have been upheld in the case of the January 6th protest in Washington, D.C.?

