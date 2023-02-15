I am truly confused on the news about all the proposals being recommended by our governor and the legislators.
How does permitting everyone and anyone the right to carry a gun without permit or safety training make we, the citizens, safer?
Our future will soon be in the hands of the younger generation. I wonder why we all do not want to encourage a wonderful educational opportunity for all of our children and young people? I feel vouchers only again lead us down the path to those who get one and those who do not. Taking away an opportunity is hurtful to that person.
College and trade schools should be included in the opportunity for our children and young. Paying for that opportunity should be underwritten by the state. Sure we need rules like attend class regularly, maintain a "C" average, and continue to improve in our knowledge and or skills. Unfortunately, it appears many today do not succeed because they do NOT have the support they need for success.
Teachers should be allowed to "teach" without political influence or restrictions. Dedicated teachers need to be paid better and supplies needed for their classes paid or reimbursed 100%.
Censorship of instruction materials or books should not be acceptable in public education. Students need a wide range of experiences in the classroom setting. They need reading material to encourage personal growth and enjoyment. Learning the difference between fiction and non-fiction should be readily known.
One last thing, this hyper-partisanship we now see invading every aspect and every subject is destroying our country!
We cannot restore civility nor love for one another when everything and everybody must attack each other....no matter the issue nor the person. We cannot solve problems when we have closed minds to trying to finding solutions. Finding fault and pointing the finger to everyone not within your party or of the same ideology does not encourage solutions, but more division.
Remember, united we stand and divided we fall.
Please join me in praying for our country … for ALL citizens … for the restoration of "love thy neighbor.”
Sandy Engelman
Inverness