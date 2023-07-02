Letter to the editor logo 2021

Politics can only be understood backwards, but it must move forward.. Andrew Yand started the Forward Party (FWD) to reduce partisan polarization and to enact electoral reforms. It seems there is less collaboration and understanding between Democrats and Republicans. All this sounds "promising" until you delve deeper into their platform.

FWD supports Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). Now most Americans vote for the best candidate who will win the election if they get more votes than the other candidates. In an RCV election, the voter ranks all candidates and if no candidate gets the 50% majority then there is a run-off. Since RSV is more complex, it deters voters who do not know the platform of all candidates.Voter confusion might allow an unknown candidate to win. Some uninformed voters just pick names at random, whereas informed voters in a regular election would have more chance in getting the best candidate elected.

