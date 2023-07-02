Politics can only be understood backwards, but it must move forward.. Andrew Yand started the Forward Party (FWD) to reduce partisan polarization and to enact electoral reforms. It seems there is less collaboration and understanding between Democrats and Republicans. All this sounds "promising" until you delve deeper into their platform.
FWD supports Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). Now most Americans vote for the best candidate who will win the election if they get more votes than the other candidates. In an RCV election, the voter ranks all candidates and if no candidate gets the 50% majority then there is a run-off. Since RSV is more complex, it deters voters who do not know the platform of all candidates.Voter confusion might allow an unknown candidate to win. Some uninformed voters just pick names at random, whereas informed voters in a regular election would have more chance in getting the best candidate elected.
FWD also promotes Open Primary. The purpose of a Closed primary is for each party to elect the best candidate of their party to run against an opposing party candidate. The Open Primary could have one party organize voters to vote for the weaker opponent which then that party could easily defeat.
Another platform, STAR voting, allows voters to rank all candidates 0-5 (worse to best). The two highest-scorers will be in a run-off which could mean both from the same party. With this method, voters need to be knowledgeable of all candidates. However 33% of voters admitted that they voted on name recognition only and not the candidate's platform.
FWD proposes independent Redistricting Commissions instead of state legislatures handling redistricting which could lead to gerrymandering. Twenty-one states at present use a non-partisan or bi-partisan commission for redistricting. This platform seems to have merit to create fair representation and not favor any certain party.
Most voters are ill-informed on only one or two candidates. Many of FWD voting methods will confuse voters and lead to weaker candidates coming to office. Political knowledge leads to a more stable government as it allows citizens to achieve their best interests by supporting the one candidate that supports their democratic values. FWD voting methods only weaken our political system. "The government you elect is the government you deserve." (Thomas Jefferson). Voting needs to not become more difficult for the voter.