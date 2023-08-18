Letter to the editor logo 2021

The Russian Federation’s conflict in Ukraine is considered an existential war for Vladimir Putin and the Russian Homeland. One can easily argue that Putin is waging a conventional war in Ukraine under a credible nuclear shadow.

Putin is clearly manipulating nuclear risk by playing Russian Roulette: Will he (1) use nuclear blackmail against NATO; (2) execute mutual-assured-destruction (MAD); or (3) deploy and launch tactical low-yield nuclear weapons against Ukraine to enable strategic gains on the battlefield?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle