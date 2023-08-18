The Russian Federation’s conflict in Ukraine is considered an existential war for Vladimir Putin and the Russian Homeland. One can easily argue that Putin is waging a conventional war in Ukraine under a credible nuclear shadow.
Putin is clearly manipulating nuclear risk by playing Russian Roulette: Will he (1) use nuclear blackmail against NATO; (2) execute mutual-assured-destruction (MAD); or (3) deploy and launch tactical low-yield nuclear weapons against Ukraine to enable strategic gains on the battlefield?
Why hasn’t Russia used its nuclear weapons against Ukraine yet to quickly break the will of Ukrainian Armed Forces and its civilian Command Authority? Already we have seen Putin and other high-ranking officials make vague references and threats about using nuclear weapons not only in Ukraine, but vaguely against other European NATO Members as well.
Perhaps Putin or the Russians are not yet desperate enough at this point in the war to shift to a nuclear warfighting doctrine. Better yet, perhaps the credible nuclear threat by NATO (U.S., UK, and France) is a credible/stabilizing deterrence in Europe. I suggest that the most likely reason is that even Putin and Russia know well that using nuclear weapons in Ukraine and/or Europe is an old Soviet-era policy line not to cross. It is well known that the Russian’s nuclear doctrine states that nuclear weapons will only be used if the existence of the State/Homeland is threatened. Interestingly, during the Cold War (September 2, 1945 - December 26, 1991) between the U.S. and the CCCP/Soviet Union, the Soviets always used the high moral ground argument by stating that the U.S. had already used nuclear weapons against Japan.
Clearly, Putin and his personal war with Ukraine has escalated a new period of heightened nuclear risk for the entire world with an increasing threat of Nuclear Armageddon (NA). NA is not a policy; rather, it is a condition in the world we have termed “mutual-assured-destruction” as a survival deterrence for humanity.
One can argue the U.S. will soon be in a three-way nuclear standoff with (1) Russia; (2) the CCP/China; and (3) the DPRK/Communist North Korea. Does the U.S. have enough nuclear weapons in its arsenal to ensure a credible MAD-deterrence posture to keep Russia, China and North Korea in-check?
Is the slippery-slope of nuclear escalation greater with nations using Artificial Intelligence/digital command-and-control protocols governing nuclear weapons use?