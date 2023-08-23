The Chronicle's new Point/Counterpoint essays are occasionally interesting and sometimes laughable. This last Sunday's was a tribute to perhaps the biggest liar in America's long and disjointed political history.
Reprehensible doesn't begin to describe the so-called facts that columnist Ted Harvey spews in his Counterpoint.
Let's start with "Despite FBI and Justice Department efforts to cancel discussions of voter fraud, many American voters still fervently believe there were significant issues in the 2020 election." They believe it because they are told to believe it. And they believe it because they want to believe it. To hell with the facts.
Over 60 lawsuits were tossed and/or dismissed regarding the so-called "voter fraud" allegations. Everyone of them was determined to be unfounded, yet the Chronicle allows the drivel to be prominently displayed on its pages.
If you Google "voter fraud in 2020 POTUS election," you will see numerous instances of Republicans being accused of and prosecuted for voter fraud. Including but not limited to voting twice, impersonating a relative or impersonating a dead person. Then Google same for Democrats. Interesting comparison isn't it?
The Chronicle's current regime has proven itself to be untrustworthy insofar as reporting truths. Sort of like InfoWars and NewsMax without having to listen to the talking heads.
It has become not just obvious, but also ominous that our local "news" paper has chosen to support a viewpoint that not only flies in the face of proven facts, but also perpetuates the comical and pathetic myth that Trump is an honest and truthful politician.
A truthful politician is as prevalent as Big Foot piloting a flying saucer over Inverness while looking to spend 2 million dollars to buy the Adams Building.
"It was miraculous. It was almost no trick at all, he saw, to turn vice into virtue, slander into truth, impotence into abstinence, arrogance into humility, plunder into philanthropy, thievery into honor, blasphemy into wisdom, brutality into patriotism, and sadism into justice. Anybody could do it; it required no brains at all. It merely required no character." — Joseph Heller, "Catch 22."