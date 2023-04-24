This weekend was great for those of us that enjoy live entertainment. On Friday we went to The Valerie theatre to see “The Love List”. This play was wildly entertaining with only three actors: John Telschow as Bill; Holly Sherwood as Justine; and Pat Erhardt doing double duty as director and playing Leon.
Bill is a 50 year old unmarried man who is mainly focused on his work. His best friend Leon is an older journalist/novelist. Leon takes Bill out to dinner for his 50th birthday and surprises Bill with another gift – a type of hook up with the woman of his dreams thru a gypsy. Leon has a form for Bill to fill out which creates his dream woman. That brings Justine into the picture as “the perfect woman” and the laughter really gets rolling from then on. Justine is magical in that once she leaves the house – she is GONE. Bill quickly goes to the door, but poof, no Justine after she just walked out. Even Leon gets to experience this mystery. Along the way Leon changes Bill’s list of qualities in his dream girl & immediately those changes happen in Justine! Holly Sherwood turns in an excellent performance with each change made on the “perfect woman” list. I’m laughing inside thinking about this play as I write this. Great Job Everyone!