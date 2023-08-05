After more "Sound Offs" I am prompted to write. On the first day of notice in the Chronicle about the 7-Eleven store, I called the Homosassa River Alliance phone number in their website. I felt that I had some information to offer.
The message said to leave Phone #. No return call. Two days later, I called again and left more detailed message. No return call. I then called Mike Bates (of the Chronicle staff) and told him of my knowledge of a small flowing spring on the subject property.
His comment was that the situation was a done deal. I called Commissioner Davis on July 24, the day another article was in the paper.
As I type this email, July 29, I have not received a call from Commissioner Davis. I first saw this little spring (about 8 feet in diameter and 10 inches deep) in 1966. The spring meandered south until it reached the canal where the tourist boats traveled to the attraction. This canal docks at the attraction itself, but the canal continues on to meet the headwaters and main springs of the Homosassa River.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I was employed by the Norris Development Co. They owned the attraction, the Sportsmans Bar and the lands in-between where the hotel would later be built. The spring was shown to me by our landscape/grounds Crew while maintaining the open area so that southbound traffic could see the colorful boats, restaurant and gift shop. We had no traffic lights at that time. My thoughts were to alert someone of this spring and the information could move up the line. You can view on the Citrus County Property Appraiser website under parcel search, Alternate key #3522998, and click map in the left column. This will bring up the 7-Eleven project aerial view. In the south end, you will see the three flagpoles (recently removed) and to the left of that, in the corner of the pavement where it meets the grass is the spring location. It flowed south under the hotel entrance and into the boat canal. To the left you might also see two blue marks showing what appears to be springs flowing south. You might say I am a Citrus County native, as I am a graduate of Citrus High School Class of 1955.