Has everyone heard about the recent bank failures.
If wondering why , please look no further than the man many ( including himself) claim is a financial genius. This is because Donald Trump signed The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act on May 24, 2018. This bill eased the financial regulations imposed on the banks by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act.
Hopefully folks will also notice the national debt went up 7.8 trillion dollars in his four years as President. That is 25% of our total national debt. That equates to $23,500 for every person in the country.
One of the biggest reasons for our increased debt is Trump cutting the taxes on Billionaires ( Tax Cuts and Job Act 2017) ,who now pay a lower tax rate than working class Americans.
Great news for you billionaires. Too bad, so sad for the rest of us.