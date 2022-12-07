Letter to the editor logo 2021

Former President Trump is making preparations for his presumed indictments. He is in fear and he's desperate. Today he’s calling for another seditious conspiracy. “The termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those in the constitution” to reinstate him as POTUS. This complete insanity should frighten every American regardless of party affiliation. His dangerous behavior will not end. It will in fact, get worse if he’s not stopped.

His current statements and state of mind are clear and show his intent. Surely this gives the DOJ ample evidence to finally move forward and his words today only add crystal clear clarification to what he did attempt to do on Jan. 6 - and will continue to try to do until he is stopped from doing it. There is no reform. There is no upside. It will just get worse and worse. He will not stop until he is stopped.

