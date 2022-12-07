Former President Trump is making preparations for his presumed indictments. He is in fear and he's desperate. Today he’s calling for another seditious conspiracy. “The termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those in the constitution” to reinstate him as POTUS. This complete insanity should frighten every American regardless of party affiliation. His dangerous behavior will not end. It will in fact, get worse if he’s not stopped.
His current statements and state of mind are clear and show his intent. Surely this gives the DOJ ample evidence to finally move forward and his words today only add crystal clear clarification to what he did attempt to do on Jan. 6 - and will continue to try to do until he is stopped from doing it. There is no reform. There is no upside. It will just get worse and worse. He will not stop until he is stopped.
I understand that there remain many people here in Citrus County and elsewhere who still support him. My question is why? How does an American Patriot support a call to do away with our Constitution so a twice impeached ex-president can be inserted in the White House? Remember, this is the genius who suggested that we inject bleach to combat COVID.
It has been over two years since Trump was soundly beaten in a fair election that has been checked, double checked and triple checked for accuracy. There is zero proof of any fraud on a scale that would have any effect on the outcome. Despite this, we still have people that believe he won. We have at least one of these people on our BOCC, Diana Finegan.
After all the findings of the Jan. 6 Commission, along with the overwhelming evidence that he stole government documents, (he now admits he took them after changing his story at least four times) how can any reasonably intelligent person still support such an obvious pathological liar?
It's time to move on. Trump is beyond redemption. And he will never admit he lost. He doesn't have to admit he lost at this point because his relevance has diminished to the point of absurdity.