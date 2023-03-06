CPAC and the return of Trump, who by the straw poll was favored "Bigly" over Woke candidate Desantis by 62% .
With his third presidential bid underway, former President Donald Trump painted a grandiose picture of what the country could look like if voters gave him another chance
Trump To His Followers: "I Am Your Retribution". Trump, within minutes of taking the stage , went into his typical remarks, disparaging the United States as a “filthy communist country” and attacking Democrats and the news media.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“They’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you. I’m just standing in their way,” he said. “We will drive out the globalists. We will kick out the communists.” Really?
And even though dozens of rows in the back remained empty, Trump thanked the fire marshal for letting in so many of his supporters. “Look at all these people. They’re up to the rafters,” he said.
The twice impeached,coup-attempting former president brought his usual grievances back to a diminished CPAC. "
By the time the first Trump administration concluded, the country was left reeling from an unprecedented, violent attack on the Capitol and a deadly pandemic.
But a second Trump administration would bring “a quantum leap in the American standard of living,” Trump said, with brand-new cities, another baby boom and a push to develop flying vehicles.
He began a new four-minute campaign video posted to Truth Social, the Twitter knockoff he launched after being booted from mainstream social media for refusing to stop spreading misinformation. Trump called prosecutors investigating him “racist” , the ones in New York and Georgia are Black — and claimed they only went after him because he is likely to win the presidency again. He continued lying about the 2020 election having been stolen from him: “We did much better in 2020 than we did in 2016.” He added later, “I won that second election, and I won it by a lot.”
He re-litigated, at length, his two impeachments: The first for his attempted extortion of Ukraine and the second for his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol that capped off his coup attempt to remain in office.
And he promised that if he won reelection, he would take revenge on those who didn’t respect his followers. “ My take is Mr Trump hasn't changed his ways or learned from his mistakes.