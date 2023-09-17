For those who did not attend the Sept. 9 event hosted by the Trump Club 45, you missed an abundance of truth. The speakers were welcomed with standing ovations, interrupted frequently with applause and thanked from the bottom of our hearts. An FBI whistleblower from St. Augustine, a mother from San Diego, Sarah McAbee & Nicki Reffitt, Jack Martin who announced his candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives.
One speaker was a young man I met last winter and asked him to tell his side of the lopsided story of January 6th, Jesse Rumson. In our lifetimes, we never imagined that blank search warrants, blank arrest warrants, improper due process and guilt until proven otherwise, would exist. Jesse was arrested by the Department of Injustice.