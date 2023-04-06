It is interesting that they arrested Donald Trump because they feared him the same week we commemorate the arrest of Jesus Christ because they feared him, and then his Resurrection.
Ken Geiger
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It is interesting that they arrested Donald Trump because they feared him the same week we commemorate the arrest of Jesus Christ because they feared him, and then his Resurrection.
Ken Geiger
Hernando