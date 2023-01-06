Letter to the editor logo 2021

A recent letter, "Until EVs become practical, stop the insanity" (Dec 18) concludes with "If EVs ever really become practical, I’m all for it. Until then, stop this insanity and do what works." I'm not sure what the letter writer considers "works" and at what point he believes EVs will be practical; just that the EV mandate is "insanity". But is it really?

The focus of their argument is that our electric grid, the source of electricity for EVs, uses fossil fuels (hence the insanity?). The mining, extraction, refining and transportation of fossil fuels also uses fossil fuels, so I can counter that's insanity as well.

