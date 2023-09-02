I want to thank the Chronicle for the editorial about my concern about needing a signal at the Y entrance. The historical background of the relationship with Citrus County schools was informative. I was especially pleased to read that a light will almost certainly be installed, possibly when the new school is built sometime in the future, five years or more.
Five years is too long. When the traffic study was completed in 2019, Wawa just opened. The new Clear Sky Hospital was not built. The parkway exits on 44 were not open. Our population increased from 2019 to 2020 by 2.8%. In 2019 the population was 150,153. The 2023 estimate is 162,529. With this in mind, the 486 parkway exit is under construction.